Shweta Kawaatra on why weight training is a ‘game-changer’ in menopause: ‘Can still squat out my teenage self’

Actor Shweta Kawaatra recently shared a detailed note on how weight training has helped her during menopause. The 50-year-old took to Instagram to share, “Here I am at 50 and proof that I can still out squat my teenage self (even if I need a little more coffee first). Let’s talk about why weight training is a game-changer during menopause.”

She then went on to mention how it helps one’s bone health, muscle strength, joint health and even one’s mood and cognitive health.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.