‘Twist and burn’ like Shruti Seth to reduce body stiffness

Shruti Seth often shares workout videos with her followers on social media, while also suggesting tips and tricks to help them enhance their fitness game. This time, the actor shared some twisting postures as part of her yoga class.

“Twist and burn. Learning to twist with the torso without moving the hips. Very intense but sadly you can’t see it, you can only feel it when you try it yourself,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself doing the same.

However, she advised doing it under the “supervision of a yoga teacher”.

In the video, the Shararat actor can be seen twisting on a chair using a belt. “Twisting from the waist without moving the pelvic girdle…looks easy but it isn’t. Basically, you use the belt to guide you and make sure the pelvic girdle stays in place”.

She can then be seen twisting by standing against the wall in Standing Marichaya asana. “Again, a strong twist but supporting the knee against the wall to guide you and not let the body cheat,” she mentioned.

Finally, she can be seen contracting her shoulder blades.

Here’s why you should pay attention to twisting postures.

Due to poor posture, sedentary lifestyle including lots of sitting, and asymmetrical movement, the muscles tend to get tensed up or tight. If the muscles around the shoulder girdle get tight, the shoulder blades can become inflexible which create imbalance and tension in the upper back, neck and shoulders. Tense muscles around the pelvis can cause lower back tension, hip pain and a number of other issues.

According to experts, twisting postures help realign the relationship between the shoulder girdle and the spine, and between the pelvis and the spine. When the body moves to the right, the right shoulder blade moves closer to the spine while the left shoulder blade moves away from the spine which stretches the muscles of the rib cage and spine.

The alternate stretches help align the body’s balance between front and back, as well as left and right, which is needed for functioning, flexibility and pain-free movement.

However, as rightly pointed out by Seth, one should twist keeping in mind one’s flexibility levels, and under proper guidance.

