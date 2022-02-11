Shruti Seth performs ‘two asanas for the price of one’; check it out

If you follow Shruti Seth on Instagram, you would know that her profile beautifully represents what fitness means to her. The actor shares posts pertaining to yoga from time-to-time, and in one of her recent videos, she was seen performing “two asanas for the price of one”.

Wondering what it is all about?

In the video, the Raajneeti actor was seen demonstrating a combination of two asanas: Balasana, which is also referred to as ‘Child’s Pose’ or ‘Child’s Resting Pose’, and Adho Mukha Svanasana, also called ‘Downward Dog’ pose.

Seth started with the Downward Dog pose, in which you bend and touch the floor while resting your weight on your hands and feet. But, in this pose, the knees do not bend and neither do they touch the floor, so essentially you are stretching your back, your legs and the entire body and looking like a mountain.

This asana can be mastered with regular practice. It helps to stretch your back and improve blood flow in your lower body while strengthening the upper body and building the core muscles. The actor also did a variation of this asana by lifting her leg upwards and resting it against a door so as to find balance. If you do it regularly, you may not need any kind of support over the course of time.

Next, she did the Balasana. In this yoga pose, one has to bring themselves on the floor, and with their knees bent they stretch their arms in front of the body. There are a few variations of this asana, in which the hand can be placed next to the body as well, but the head has to always touch the floor.

This asana helps to stretch the muscles in the upper body. It is known to relax the body, mostly the spine and can release the day’s stress effectively.

