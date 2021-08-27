Shruti Seth shares simple stretches to ‘help relax the muscles and get restful sleep’

Simple stretches are a great way to unwind after a hectic and stressful day. They not only help one feel relaxed but also release any built-up tension that may lead to aches and injuries in the long run. Showing her fans the perfect way to end the day on a positive and mindful note was none other than actor Shruti Seth.

The fitness aficionado, who likes doing yoga and mindfulness activities, demonstrated certain exercises that one can do before hitting the sack. “Simple stretches to help relax the muscles and get restful sleep. I hope they help!” she captioned her Instagram video.

According to Seth, one can incorporate Vajrasana or thunderbolt pose, neck stretches, side stretches, Baby pose or Balasana, and deep breathing exercises in their regular night time routine.

“Simple stretches can help soothe tensed muscles and release any tightness in the body. Doing so also helps one feel calm and hence, sleep better. Sometimes, mental tensions are also related to tension in the muscle. So when you release the tension at the cellular level, it helps calm down the mind as well,” mentioned yoga trainer Priyamvada Mangal.

“The most important visible change is the breath. The breath is calm and soft, not shallow or heavy. The breath rate has a direct impact on the heart rate, as a result, the quality of life. It’s only when the breath improves, does the mind learns to de-stress. Yoga works at the core level of breath. This changes our energy. This repairs the mental state,” said Nishtha Bijlani, certified yoga expert.

Bijlani notes few more things you can do to amp up your sleep and mental health and well-being

*Seek a good yoga teacher who can guide you

*Show up for class no matter what excuse your mind gives you

*Form a routine and stick to it

*Avoid eating foods that don’t agree with you. After all, you are what you eat.

*Take out at least five minutes in the day for breathwork. Start with deep breaths and watch it naturally slow down

*Start journaling all the changes you have noticed

*Practice candle gazing/Trataka every evening for five minutes to reduce overthinking and sleep issues

*At bedtime, express gratitude for three things that happened in the day

*On waking, find a few minutes of silent sitting before going about your day

