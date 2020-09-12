This ‘locust’ is worth your time; watch Shruti Seth ace the yoga asana

Seek some fitness inspiration from Shruti Seth. (Source: Shruti Seth/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Yoga is known to be an effective way of life to follow for wholesome health. The various poses and practices in yoga help one become fitter as well as in due time, help one get rid of various lifestyle problems. When practiced over time, yoga asanas are known to strengthen one’s body in various beneficial ways. One such yoga asana is Shalabhasana or the locust pose which is known to be an effective backbend.

We spotted actor Shruti Seth performing the stretching posture.

The back-bending of the spine in the pose helps the practitioner to strengthen the muscles that aid locomotion.

How to do it?

*Lie on the stomach with the chin resting on the mat.

*With legs stretched and full length–toes pointing outwards, rest the arms by the sides, palms facing down–slightly pushed under the thighs.

*Close eyes and be at ease.

*Raise the right leg (kept straight) as high as possible without lifting the hips; keeping the left leg firmly on the ground.

*While raising the leg, contract the muscles of the lower back.

*Return to starting position. Follow for the other leg.

*Finally, lift both legs without raising the hips while exhaling.

Benefits

*While strengthening the lower back, legs, arms and joints as well pelvic organs, the pose is known to enhance blood circulation in the spine and the upper body.

*The pose also helps increase abdominal pressure which helps regulate intestinal function and strengthens the abdominal walls. This helps stimulate the appetite.

*Lower body organs like liver and kidney also get stimulated with regular practice.

Contraindication

People with hypertension, hernia, heart ailments, pregnancy and peptic ulcers should avoid the pose.

