Shruti Seth does back, shoulder strengthening exercises; here’s why they’re important

It is not just about how long you exercise, but also about how consistent you are in your practice. Giving us some much-needed fitness inspiration is actor Shruti Seth who was seen flexing her back muscles in the gym this time.

“Today’s workout be like…,” the BloodyBrothers actor captioned the post. Take a look.

Here’s why flexing the back and shoulder muscles is important.

Having strength and flexibility in these muscle groups helps them function at their optimum best. This also prevents injury.

Strength training in the form of pulldowns, deadlifts etc keep the upper back muscles engaged, which helps build stable core strength without any injury to the back and upper back muscles. Experts say that weight training not only helps in maintaining muscle and strength but also in increasing bone density. As people grow old, their joints are susceptible to problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis. A good weight training routine can help avoid these issues.

It can also help in achieving a well-toned body. Many studies have shown that with strength training one is able to burn more fat and put on lean muscle than by just doing cardio, said Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer, K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences, in an earlier piece for indianexpress.com.

Some of the best strength training workouts one can incorporate in their daily life are

*Shoulder press with dumbbells

*Alternate dumbbell rows

*Chest press with dumbbells

*Triceps pushdown

*Hammer curls

