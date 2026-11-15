Kickboxing, TRX rows and core work: What Shruti Haasan’s Sunday workout does for your body

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Sundays don’t mean rest days for Shruti Haasan. The actor recently shared an Instagram reel documenting her weekend workout, and we are beyond impressed. From kickboxing to TRX rows, the Coolie actor’s routine combines strength, cardiovascular fitness, coordination, and muscular endurance.
Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and Pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, says that Shruti Haasan’s workout combines suspension training, kickboxing and high-repetition core work. According to her, the actor begins with TRX rows, using the suspension straps to pull her body towards the handles while keeping her body aligned.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
This is followed by kickboxing-based conditioning, including punches and knee or front-kick movements performed against pads with a trainer. Towards the end, she moves to the mat and performs a repeated core exercise that lifts the torso with the arms extended overhead, similar to a sit-up or abdominal reach.
“These movements combine upper and lower body work with rapid changes in direction and intensity,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Decoding the benefits
According to Dr Shravani, here’s how these moves help:
TRX rows: Primarily strengthen the upper back, shoulders and arms while also requiring significant core stabilisation. The suspension element makes the exercise particularly useful for developing control and body awareness
Kickboxing drills: They provide a strong cardiovascular stimulus while engaging the legs, hips, shoulders and core. Punching and kicking combinations also improve coordination, balance, agility and reaction time. The repeated core movement at the end emphasises the abdominal and hip-flexor muscles and builds muscular endurance.
Together, she says these exercises can improve functional fitness and calorie expenditure.
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Precautions to note
Before you try Haasan’s routine, Dr Shravani mentions a few precautions one should take note of:
- Technique should take priority over speed or repetition count, particularly when performing a high-intensity combination like this.
- With TRX exercises, the straps must be securely anchored, and the body should stay controlled rather than letting the lower back sag.
- During kickboxing, beginners should learn punching and kicking mechanics from a qualified trainer, particularly wrist, elbow, knee, and ankle alignment.
- Throwing repeated kicks or punches with poor technique can place unnecessary stress on the joints. Adequate warm-up is important before high-intensity movements, followed by appropriate recovery.
Most importantly, Dr Shravani stresses that for the high-repetition core exercise, avoid pulling on the neck or using momentum to complete repetitions. “Anyone with existing joint, back or abdominal injuries should modify these movements under professional guidance,” she warns in conclusion.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.