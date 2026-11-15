Kickboxing, TRX rows and core work: What Shruti Haasan’s Sunday workout does for your body

Sundays don’t mean rest days for Shruti Haasan. The actor recently shared an Instagram reel documenting her weekend workout, and we are beyond impressed. From kickboxing to TRX rows, the Coolie actor’s routine combines strength, cardiovascular fitness, coordination, and muscular endurance.

Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and Pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, says that Shruti Haasan’s workout combines suspension training, kickboxing and high-repetition core work. According to her, the actor begins with TRX rows, using the suspension straps to pull her body towards the handles while keeping her body aligned.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.