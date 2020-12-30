Shraddha Kapoor does a difficult balancing yoga asana; know all about it

Shraddha Kapoor seems to be challenging herself to attempt difficult yoga poses. (Source: shraddhakapoor/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

A while ago, Shraddha Kapoor gave us a glimpse of her home workout routine in an Instagram video, which included a combination of mobility drills and stretching. But turns out, the 33-year-old fitness enthusiast also practises yoga.

In an Instagram story that the Saaho actor shared, she is seen performing yoga asana under the guidance of yoga expert Nishtha Bijlani. Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor attempting Svarga Dvijanasana or Bird of Paradise pose. (Source: shraddhakapoor/Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor attempting Svarga Dvijanasana or Bird of Paradise pose. (Source: shraddhakapoor/Instagram)

The yoga posture is known as Svarga Dvijanasana or Bird of Paradise pose, as mentioned by Bijlani. This asana involves emulating the shape of a tropical flower called Bird of Paradise.

Svarga Dvijanasana is known to teach patience, mental strength, and resilience while improving balance, mentions yogapedia.com. This asana stretches the arms and opens up the hips and hamstrings. It further strengthens the legs and core, according to verywellfit.com.

How to do Svarga Dvijanasana

The yoga asana should be performed under the supervision of a fitness expert if you are doing it for the first time. Here are the steps:

* Begin with the Bound Extended Side Angle Pose or Baddha Utthita Parsvakonasana. For this posture, stand in Tadasana pose or Mountain Pose. Turn to the left and extend your arms sideways to the shoulder-height with your palms facing down. Keep your feet as wide apart as your wrists.

* Turn your right foot outward at 90 degrees so that your toes point to the top edge of the mat. Now bend the right knee until the right thigh is parallel to the floor. The right knee should be directly above the heel.

*Place your right shoulder as low as you can against the right inner thigh. Lift your right hand from the floor and reach your arm back beneath your right hamstring. Extend the left arm toward the ceiling. Bend the elbow and bring the left arm behind you. The top of the left forearm should rest on your back. Clasp the left wrist with your right hand.

* To do the Bird of Paradise pose, step your back foot forward such that your feet are parallel to the front of your mat. You are now in forward bend with your arms wrapped around one leg. Keep both knees slightly bent.

* Transfer your weight to the unbound leg and stand firmly on that foot.

* Now lift the interlocked leg off the ground and slowly come into the standing position while keeping the bind.

*Once you have found balance, begin to straighten the bound leg. Bring your gaze over the opposite shoulder.

* To come out, release the bound leg and slowly lower the foot to the floor. Keep the bind as you step your free leg to the back of the mat, reversing the process you used to come into the pose.

Would you like to try?

