Celeb fitness: Shraddha Kapoor is ‘always standing strong’, says her trainer Praveen Nair

Celebrities tend to inspire others with their diet and fitness routine. Looking up to them can help one stay focused and committed to their goals. Sharing how actor Shraddha Kapoor stays on track with her fitness goals, her trainer Praveen Nair shared a video compilation of her training.

Take a look.

“Master your mindset and you will master your body. Shraddha is always right there standing strong when it is about putting more work towards your set goals. One of the best genetics, best mindset and most importantly, when you have the best team members to always motivate you to do your best,” he wrote.

In the video, the Saaho actor could be seen doing a mix of bodyweight exercises, and strength and cardio to keep her fitness going.

Experts say an ideal workout should include 20-30 minutes of weight training, 20 minutes of flexibility, and cardio mix.

Adding some weight and doing more repetitions is said to be extremely helpful to make one’s workouts more intense. This also increases the heart rate and promotes faster muscle fatigue so that it burns more calories.

Are you impressed with Shraddha’s fitness routine?

