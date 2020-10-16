Shraddha Kapoor’s latest workout video is a must-watch

Stay fit at home with some home workouts like Shraddha Kapoor. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and also forced gyms to shut down. As a result, home workouts have witnessed a rise with a lot of people opting to exercise at home to stay physically fit and boost their immunity and energy levels. If you are one of them, here’s some fitness inspiration from actor Shraddha Kapoor.

The Aashiqui 2 actor can be seen doing a combination of mobility drills, stretching, shadow boxing, and deep tissue massage using a foam roller besides some other exercises in a blink-and-you-miss video compilation that she recently posted on Instagram.

Shraddha, who has been doing virtual workout sessions with her fitness trainers Praveen Nair and Maahek Nair, shared an appreciation post for them. “Thank you both for being my fitness gurus since #ABCD2! Our video call workouts have been beyond amazing,” she captioned the post.

Here’s why you should continue to exercise even while at home.

Home workout is the new norm and perhaps the fastest-growing trend in this pandemic, according to experts. “Regular exercise at home not only helps you to stay healthy but also keeps you active. People who are confined to home can do various workouts such as bodyweight exercise, yoga, dancing, jump rope workout, and a lot more to keep oneself moving and burn extra calories,” Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer told indianexpress.com.

According to him, some of the “best bodyweight exercises” are squats, pull-ups, and push-ups. “As all three of these exercises are compound movements, they tend to work on the entire body, which has plenty of benefits. You should start the workout by doing mobility drills which helps the body warm-up and also avoid any injuries. Stretching is important and should be done post-workout as well as it helps in reducing muscle stiffness and makes you flexible and nimble,” he added.

Here are some benefits of including mobility drills

Mobility drills are not just a part of a workout but can make for a complete workout in itself. Mobility exercises like deep lunge and tabletop bridge, tend to have a calming effect on the body and mind which help relieve stress. They also help improve the range of motion which prevents stiffness that comes with muscle build-up and strength training. Also, as low-intensity exercises, mobility training relaxes the body after high-intensity exercises. Exercises like wall slides for increasing shoulder joint mobility and leg swings for hip joint mobility can be practised by anyone. They give your body a break and help it heal after high-intensity training.

