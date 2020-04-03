Take cues from Shraddha Kapoor on how to exercise on the terrace; watch video

Shradhha Kapoor gave us a sneak peek into her terrace workout. (Source: shraddhakapoor/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh) Shradhha Kapoor gave us a sneak peek into her terrace workout. (Source: shraddhakapoor/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh)

Shraddha Kapoor has taken to working out on her terrace since the lockdown. The Baaghi actor recently gave us a sneak peek into the exercises she has been doing.

In a video that she posted on Instagram, Shraddha is seen doing squats, regular running, and forward and backward running. Take a look:

Squat is a strength training exercise that helps build your glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, hip flexors and calves, according to healthline.com. Other Bollywood celebs have also shown us other variations of the regular squat in the past, from Ishaan Khatter, who showed us how to do barbell squats, and Sunny Leone who proved her flexibility by doing floor tap squats.

Running, on the other hand, is known to increase longevity and reduce the risk of heart diseases, researchers claim. Besides helping you lose weight, running in the morning can also help improve sleep and psychological functioning, as per a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

