Should women do strength training? Find out here

Women can build muscles too. (Source: File Photo) Women can build muscles too. (Source: File Photo)

Should women do strength training? Now this is a question asked by most women who have recently adopted a fitness regime. Most of them are afraid that lifting weights and doing strength training will make them look ‘manly’ or ‘bulky’. “For years, women have been misinformed that weight training is not

for them and they should only focus on cardio exercise. However, while doing cardio workout is important one must also focus on weight training for overall health,” points out Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer, K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences.

Here are some of the benefits of strength training

Better bone density

We all know that weight training not only helps in maintaining muscle and strength but it equally helps in increasing bone density. As people grow old, their joints are susceptible to problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis. If one can adopt a proper weight training regime, then these issues can be avoided.

What to include

The squat is a vital exercise in improving bone density and can be done anywhere. Squats help in building your leg muscles, which includes quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calf muscles. Start by doing regular body weight squats and with progression one can add on weights.

Helps in GPP (General Physical Preparedness)

A good weight training prepares you for day-to-day activities. Imagine lifting a heavy object from the ground and putting it on a shelf

above you. It sounds a bit challenging, right? But if you have a habit of lifting weights on a daily basis, this would be quite an easy task for you. Plus, the feeling of accomplishment one gets after lifting something heavy is a good way to motivate oneself.

What to include

The deadlift workout can help you train in lifting heavy objects from the ground. The deadlift is a natural movement we do on a regular basis. The benefit you reap is an improved body posture. Also deadlifts involve all major muscle groups making it a complete workout.

Better aesthetics

A well-designed cardio and strength training programme can help in achieving a well-toned body. Many studies have shown that with strength training one is able to burn more fat and put on lean muscle than by just doing cardio.

Some of the best strength training workouts one can incorporate in their daily life are:

*Shoulder press with dumbbells

*Alternate dumbbell rows

*Chest press with dumbbells

*Triceps pushdown

*Hammer curls

Improved sleep quality

When we do strength training or lift weights, the muscle fibres in our body break down and in order to rebuild these, one requires proper rest and recovery. Doing regular weight training has been shown to improve the quality of sleep too, which keeps one active and able to work efficiently.

So, what are you waiting for? Maybe, it’s time to give that treadmill some rest and lift those weights. With so many benefits that strength training offers, this is your chance to unleash the superwoman in you.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd