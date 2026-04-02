Shoaib Ibrahim returns to the treadmill, talks about getting a blood test before restarting gym routine: ‘Main line par aa gaya hun waapis’

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim, 38, recently shared a glimpse of working out on his home treadmill, sharing that he has started prioritising fitness again. “Since I have to set my routine again, I have started walking on the treadmill at home. Main abhi line par aagaya hun waapis (laughs) (I have come back on track). I also want to get my blood test done. It’s been a while. I also want to start working out at the gym again,” he said in his YouTube vlog.

In the video, he can also be seen having a fresh green juice and eating soaked almonds and walnuts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Is it important to get a blood test before starting a new fitness routine?

To get an informed insight, we reached out to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

“To most people, that might sound overly cautious or even unnecessary. To a dietitian, it sounds like exactly the right instinct,” Goyal asserted.

Describing that Shoaib has had a “deeply demanding year” with his wife, Dipika Kakar, bravely navigating her cancer treatment, the emotional and physical toll on the family has been immense. “Stress at that level is not just a feeling; it is a measurable physiological event. Cortisol stays chronically elevated, sleep quality suffers, appetite patterns shift, and the body quietly accumulates nutritional gaps that may not announce themselves dramatically until you try to push it again. Getting a blood test before resuming exercise under these circumstances is not excessive; it is genuinely wise,” said Goyal.

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According to the expert, a pre-gym blood panel can be useful. “Haemoglobin and ferritin levels tell you whether your body has the iron reserves to actually sustain cardiovascular exercise. Low iron, even without full anaemia, leaves you breathless on a treadmill at speeds that should feel easy, and many people mistake this for being unfit when they are simply depleted. Vitamin D is another marker that tends to decline during periods of indoor, high-stress living, and a vitamin D deficiency is directly linked to muscle weakness, fatigue, and poor recovery. Thyroid function, fasting glucose, and lipid profiles round out the picture, giving a clear baseline from which to build,” Goyal said.

Blood test is crucial (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Blood test is crucial (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The treadmill itself is a good starting point. Goyal said that it is “low-impact” when used at a walk or moderate pace. “It is controllable, and it is forgiving on joints that may have been sedentary for a while.”

From a nutritional standpoint, the sedentary period also requires a deliberate dietary reset.

“The body needs adequate protein to protect muscle tissue as cardiovascular activity increases, complex carbohydrates to fuel the sessions, and micronutrient-rich foods to replenish what stress and disrupted eating patterns have depleted. This is not about weight loss or aesthetics. It is about building a foundation that actually holds up when the training begins again,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.