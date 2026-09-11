‘She has reduced lot of weight’: Dipika Kakar’s transformation and what experts want you to know

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Actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared a glimpse of his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, after she lost a significant amount of weight. While he didn’t reveal any details, the difference is quite visible. “She has reduced a lot of weight, like in the olden days. She has lost a lot of weight with the treatments, diet, etc,” Shoaib said on his YouTube vlog.
In the vlog, she can be seen working out with him at the gym. “It has been a long time….4-5 years later, I have reduced,” Dipika said on the vlog.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dipika has previously spoken about gradually improving her lifestyle through dietary changes and walking, stressing that she did so under appropriate guidance. She also cautioned people, particularly those dealing with health concerns, against blindly copying someone else’s diet or routine.
From a clinical nutrition perspective, this distinction matters, highlighted consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
“Weight loss is not always intentional, and being thinner does not automatically mean someone is healthier. Planned weight loss achieved through an appropriate diet, exercise and lifestyle changes is very different from weight loss that occurs during illness or as a result of medical treatment. During prolonged illness and treatment, unintentional weight loss can sometimes also involve loss of muscle mass and reduced nutritional reserves, which is why maintaining adequate nourishment and strength can become an important priority,” said Goyal.
This is perhaps the biggest lesson from her latest appearance. “Social media often celebrates a smaller body immediately, but the weighing scale alone cannot tell us whether weight loss is healthy, intentional, or beneficial. Factors such as energy levels, muscle strength, nutritional status, recovery, and overall medical condition are equally important,” shared Goyal.
For someone undergoing treatment, nutrition should always be individualised according to their medical condition, symptoms, treatment plan, and advice from their treating doctors and oncology dietitian. “The goal may not necessarily be further weight loss; in many situations, the priority can be maintaining adequate calorie intake, protein, muscle mass, strength and quality of life,” shared Goyal.
Weight loss has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.