‘She has reduced lot of weight’: Dipika Kakar’s transformation and what experts want you to know

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared a glimpse of his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, after she lost a significant amount of weight. While he didn’t reveal any details, the difference is quite visible. “She has reduced a lot of weight, like in the olden days. She has lost a lot of weight with the treatments, diet, etc,” Shoaib said on his YouTube vlog.

In the vlog, she can be seen working out with him at the gym. “It has been a long time….4-5 years later, I have reduced,” Dipika said on the vlog.

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