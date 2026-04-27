Shoaib Ibrahim reveals Dipika Kakar lost 2 kg naturally in the past month; she responds: ‘He couldn’t believe I could do it properly’

On his YouTube vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim recently informed viewers that his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, has lost 2 kg “naturally” in the past month. “Dipika has lost 2 kg in the past one month with a proper, strict diet, in a natural way. She has started walking. The major point was her lifestyle,” he said.

Dipika chimed in, “Shoaib didn’t believe that I could do it properly”.

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Highlighting how she never took lifestyle changes seriously before, Shoaib shared, “She has now changed her entire lifestyle. She needs to do a few more things. 75-80 per cent, she has changed herself. 20 per cent habits…like sleeping (considering our child) and strengthening workout (need to be added).”