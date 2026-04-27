Shoaib Ibrahim reveals Dipika Kakar lost 2 kg naturally in the past month; she responds: ‘He couldn’t believe I could do it properly’

Highlighting how she never took lifestyle changes seriously before, Shoaib shared, "She has now changed her entire lifestyle. She needs to do a few more things. 75-80 per cent, she has changed herself."

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 27, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Dipika KakarDipika Kakar loses 2 kilos (Photo: Dipika Kakar/YouTube)
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On his YouTube vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim recently informed viewers that his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, has lost 2 kg “naturally” in the past month. “Dipika has lost 2 kg in the past one month with a proper, strict diet, in a natural way. She has started walking. The major point was her lifestyle,” he said.

Dipika chimed in, “Shoaib didn’t believe that I could do it properly”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Highlighting how she never took lifestyle changes seriously before, Shoaib shared, “She has now changed her entire lifestyle. She needs to do a few more things. 75-80 per cent, she has changed herself. 20 per cent habits…like sleeping (considering our child) and strengthening workout (need to be added).”

Admitting that it was gradual progress, Dipika continued, “All of it went step-by-step. I first corrected my diet and started intermittent fasting. Then introduced walking. Now, the next step is a strengthening workout. But I am doing it under guidance. Kindly do not follow without guidance. Consult your doctor.”

fasting She is following intermittent fasting (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said a steady drop of around 1 to 2 kg in a month under guidance is generally safe for most adults. “The concern begins when weight loss is unplanned, too rapid, or accompanied by fatigue, weakness, or loss of appetite. Context matters; sleep, stress levels, and medical history all play a role,” said Sheikh.

How can someone ensure that their weight loss is healthy and sustainable?

Focus on being consistent rather than fast. “Regular meals, enough protein intake, hydration, and some form of daily movement are essential. Crash diets or skipping meals might produce quick results, but they are rarely sustainable and can affect overall health,” said Sheikh.

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When should someone consult a professional?

If weight loss happens without trying, exceeds 2 to 3 kg in a month, or occurs with symptoms like constant tiredness, hair loss, or digestive discomfort, it’s wise to seek medical advice. Early assessment helps rule out any underlying issues and ensures the body is not under stress.

What’s your one takeaway for readers tracking their weight?

Don’t chase numbers blindly. “A healthy body is about strength, energy, and balance—not just a lower reading on the scale,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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