Shilpa Shetty’s unique Bhangra-style cardio will drive away your mid-week blues; watch

The actor seemed to be having fun during her recent Bhangra-style cardio session. (Photo: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

People do their cardio in many ways, but there is no one like Shilpa Shetty, who makes it seem like it is so much fun and entertaining.

The actor recently shared a fitness-motivation post on Instagram, which involved a lot of leg work along with some Bhangra movements of the hand.

In the caption, Shetty explained that she was doing a 6″ platform side-to-side shuffle. “Cardio is not boring, you need to be exploring 💁‍♀️,” she wrote.

Dressed in track pants and a comfy white top, the actor performed her cardio exercise to the song Sadi Gali from the movie Tanu Weds Manu, heaving and declaring that “it is not as easy as you think”. Hilariously, at the beginning of the video, her husband Raj Kundra also made an appearance, cheering her on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

“An extreme lower-body-focussed high-intensity Interval Training Drill, which conditions the heart & lungs as well. Burn🔥 more calories in less time. Making it fun by adding Bhangra Arms; and yes, adding ‘arms’ will burn more calories 😎 (sic),” the actor wrote.

She suggested that one can “try performing 3 to 4 rounds of 1 minute each”.

“Rest for 1 minute after every round. Increasing the platform height will increase the intensity. If you are a beginner, start with 30 seconds per round on a 4″ or 6″ platform,” she explained.

In the end, the actor wrote, “Happy cardioing, The SSK Way! What say @rajkundra9 💃🏻”

Shetty is quite regular with her fitness and well-being posts. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Would you try this desi Bhangra-style cardio today?

