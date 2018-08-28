Shilpa Shetty’s latest yoga video is just what you need for inspiration

Shilpa Shetty makes yoga look easy. Shilpa Shetty makes yoga look easy.

As we all know, Shilpa Shetty swears by yoga. The actor has always been vocal about the benefits of yoga and regularly posts videos of herself doing exercises to encourage others. Recently, she shared a short video of herself and mentioned how the exercise would help open the hip and hamstring faster than a static hold.

Shetty can be seen doing an asana similar to ‘Adho Mukha Svanasana’ (downward facing dog pose). She also performed an asana that seems like a variation of ‘Ardha Matsyendrasana’, that is essentially like a seated spinal twist with many variations.

The actor shared the video with the caption, “Burning out the BIRYANI. On a serious note..this yoga drill creation opens up your hip and hamstring faster than a static hold.. hence the pump in the action.”

One of the asanas shown by the actor does appear like a variation of Ardha Matsyendrasana and has several benefits.

* Sit erect and stretch your legs. Do ensure that your feet are together and spine is erect.

* Bend your left leg so that the heel of the left foot is placed next to the right hip.

* Stretch your right leg, take it over your knees and place it on the left knee.

* Turn your waist, shoulders, neck and ensure that your spine is erect.

* Hold this pose for some time, inhale and exhale accordingly.

* Repeat the steps.

