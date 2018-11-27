Not into yoga yet? Get inspired by Shilpa Shetty; watch video

Shilpa Shetty’s exercise videos serve as an inspiration to her fans. The actor recently posted another video of herself doing the very difficult chakrasana or the back bending yoga pose and needless to say, she nailed it like a pro.

The caption of her Instagram post read, “Today’s mantra “Life will be simpler if you don’t bend backwards for anyone but yourself. We bend backwards when we are insecure, seeking attention/approval, lacking confidence or in fear ..This asana will definitely help you change those things.

They say you are as young as your spine..The Chakrasana is an intense backward bend creating necessary space in your spine to keep you young and healthy. “The Wheel”(Chakra) pose sets momentum for the circulatory, nervous and endocrine system, just like the wheel sets momentum for a car helping it run smoothly. This asana opens up the Manipuraka chakra (solar plexus) building confidence, clarity of thought, self assurance, wisdom, knowledge and bliss..

This must be done carefully (but not if one suffers with back injuries) and under supervision and consistent practice will yield astounding results both not just physically but mentally too.

Bend backwards for yourself and see the world bend forward ..with RESPECT✊🏼🧘🏾‍♂ #chakrasana #yogi #advanceposes #strength #flexibility #instayoga #mantra #gratitude #happiness”

Checkout the video here:

The Chakrasana requires bending the body against the force of gravity, which helps in building strength and flexibility. It also helps in improving breathing, eliminate chronic anxiety, relieves back pain and stress. Just like forward bending, backward bending helps stretch your abdominal muscles and boosts energy.