Shilpa Shetty aces this balancing yoga pose; know about its benefits

We have seen Shilpa Shetty ace a variety of difficult yoga asanas. But this asana is more about having adequate control over your body than just twisting and turning it for complex exercises.

Shilpa posted a picture of her standing on one foot, doing a yoga asana called Vrikshasana or Tree pose. This is a Hatha yoga variation in which one balances the body on one foot. Take a look at Shilpa doing the yoga posture.

Benefits of Tree pose or Vriskshasana

Needless to mention, this yoga pose improves the body’s overall balance, which is a “key component of fitness, along with strength, endurance, and flexibility”, as the Dhadkan actor mentioned on Instagram. She also went on to highlight the benefits of this posture.

“It strengthens the thighs, calves, and ankles, and helps improve focus. The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg also helps strengthen the ligaments and tendon of the feet. More importantly, it helps build self-confidence and self-esteem because it aligns and calms the body, mind, and spirit.”

How to do Vrikshasana/Tree pose

* Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

* Keep one leg firmly on the ground, lift the other leg, fold it at the knee, and place its foot on the other leg’s thigh.

*Lift both your hands above your head in the namaste position. Maintain your balance and hold the position for a while. Repeat with the other leg.

Have you tried this yet?

