Its never too late to start, says Shilpa Shetty as she aces Sirsasana

Seek some fitness gusto from Shilpa Shetty. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

We all wish to reach a certain goal when it comes to our fitness levels. But none of it comes without dedicated efforts and strong willpower. So if you have been thinking of upping your yoga practice and acing Sirsasana or headstand, you have the perfect inspiration coming straight from actor and yoga aficionado, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The fitness icon recently posted a note on Instagram along with a video sharing her three-year-long journey of acing Sirsasana.

The 45-year-old revealed she began her journey, plausibly late for her age, in January 2017. “I first tried the Sirsasana, or the headstand, almost three years ago with a bit of fear as I was told I wouldn’t be able to since I suffered from cervical spondylosis. Started out late, but I made it my personal goal to attempt it with diligence, faith, and the belief that ‘the mind is more powerful than the body’. It took me a few months to accomplish the mission I was on, but nailed it nevertheless,” Shilpa shared.

If you thought it was easy for her given her passion for fitness, wait till you read what she had to say further. “Whoever thought it was easy for me… nothing in life is… till you try consistently. I practice this asana to sustain this accomplishment, no matter what happens. Three years later, it still makes me extremely happy to know that I can manage to perform and record myself performing the Sirsasana all by myself,” she mentioned.

Benefits of Sirsasana

According to Shilpa, the asana helps increase blood supply to the head, therefore, is beneficial for the brain’s functioning and for all sensory organs in the head such as the eyes and ears. It also improves focus and ability to concentrate and also regulates the functioning of the many systems in the body.

Want to do Sirsasana? Here’s how to approach it

Known as the king of all yoga poses, Sirsasana needs practice and precision to nail.

*Always workout with an experienced trainer and be on the same page with them.

*Warm-up before you start your practice.

*Don’t immediately jump into a headstand. Experts stress the need for core and shoulder strength to attempt a headstand. The rest of the body bears more pressure in the inverted posture, so pay attention to strengthening the neck, shoulders and core in the initial sessions before attempting the final stance. One can include preparatory poses like boat pose, dolphin plank, and wide-legged forward bend.

*Not just the body’s ability but the breathing ability also needs to be kept in check. Deep breathing is a must to ace the practice.

We agree with Shilpa when she says, “the motivation is here, it’s never too late to start”. What about you?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd