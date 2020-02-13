Shilpa Shetty is giving fitness lessons to her son; watch video

Shilpa Shetty is giving workout lessons to son Viaan. (Source: APH Images,theshilpashetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Shilpa Shetty is giving workout lessons to son Viaan. (Source: APH Images,theshilpashetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Shilpa Shetty’s passion for fitness and healthy living is not unknown. From acing difficult yoga postures to whipping up nutritious dishes, the Bollywood actor has time and again inspired her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle.

It looks like the Dhadkan actor is ensuring that son Viaan follows in her footsteps. The celebrity mom recently posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen doing the leg press workout — but this time she has her son accompanying her in doing the exercise. And the mother-son duo seem to be enjoying their workout a lot.

Expressing why she got Viaan to exercise with her, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “Actions definitely speak louder than words. That’s why it is important to practice what you preach so your child can learn and imbibe. Viaan sees his dad (Raj Kundra) and me workout regularly, hence, he wants to do it too as he understands that we give our health importance and the long term effects it has.”

How to do leg press

Leg press is done on a machine designed for the exercise. In this workout, you sit on the machine and place your feet on the footplate in front. The legs should form an angle of about 90 degrees at the knees. Keep your foot flat on the plate and push it foward and then return it to the original position.

Shilpa also highlighted the benefits of doing seated leg press. “It’s a great exercise that works on quadriceps and hamstrings. It helps improve your performance in other movements like jumping and running,” she added.

