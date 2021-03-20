Shilpa Shetty teaches yoga asanas to contestants on Indian Idol 12

Shilpa Shetty does not just keep herself and her family fit but looks like she encourages other people to do the same too.

Fans got proof of it when the fitness enthusiast turned yoga teacher and taught some asanas to host Aditya Narayan and the contestants.

For the occasion, Shilpa wore a velvet blue peplum jacket with an embellished plunging neckline and bell-bottom pants from Reeti Arneja’s collection. Her look was styled by Sanjana Batra.

“Learning few asanas from the great Shilpa Shetty was a pleasure for us. She was down to earth and sweet. She immediately agreed to teach us a few yoga poses which we can practise,” one of the contestants was quoted as saying, as reported by India Today.

In a picture that was recently shared on social media, Shilpa is seen teaching a participant what seemed like an asana from Surya Namaskar. The duo is seen stretching sideways while standing with their hands lifted above the head in the form of a namaskar. The picture was also shared by Shilpa herself. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty’s love for fitness is really inspiring.