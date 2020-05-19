Shilpa Shetty’s son just pulled off a back flip without any help; watch video

Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan just did a back flip. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan just did a back flip. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

From cooking to fitness lessons, Shilpa Shetty seems to be making the most of the lockdown to teach son Viaan new skills. Earlier, we saw the young boy practise exercises as his parents performed yoga asanas. But it looks like Viaan is really picking up fast, as this time he aced a back flip without any help.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share the video of her son working out. She captioned the post, “Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelised well. He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him…But gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practising… keeps him occupied, active, and strong!”

The Dhadkan actor went on to urge parents to motivate children to keep practising whatever they pursue. “So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practise because practice makes you perfect, and makes them hungry and sleep well…”

Back flip

An acrobatic movement, back flip involves leaping into the air and then rotating one or more times before landing. Flips are part of gymnastics and acro dance.

Read| Super-fit Disha Patani nails a difficult back flip; watch video

The flip should be done on a soft gymnastics mat or foam pit to prevent injury. Stand with your back and neck straight, ensuring you have the right balance. While keeping your back straight, bend your knees slightly, and raise your arms above your head. Swing your arms to make a backward arc to propel yourself backwards and jump high into the air. While airborne, pull your knees towards your chest, which is known as tucking. As you tuck, you can also grab the back of your thighs or knees, and land with your eyes open.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd