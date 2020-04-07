Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring video of her mom-in-law working out; watch

Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her mother-in-law working out. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her mother-in-law working out. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Not just Shilpa Shetty, even her 68-year-old mother-in-law is making sure to keep herself fit while being at home during lockdown. The Baazigar actor recently shared a video on Instagram in which her mother-in-law is seen doing some free-hand exercises.

“My 68-year-old mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her… this is sooo inspiring,” Shilpa captioned her post. She further wrote that her mother-in-law, who is “highly diabetic” takes out time to walk, even if around the house or do yoga or stretch or breathing exercises. “I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start,” the actor added. Take a look:

Read| Shilpa Shetty is giving fitness lessons to her son; watch video

Research has shown that exercise can help diabetics control blood sugar levels, regardless of improvement in exercise capacity. According to an article in health.harvard.edu, exercise — walking and resistance exercise or aerobics or both — also boosts the body’s sensitivity to insulin, countering insulin resistance in previously sedentary older adults. Again, people with diabetes who walked at least two hours a week were less likely to die of heart disease than their counterparts who did not exercise.

Read| Simple lifestyle changes to reduce your blood sugar level naturally

People with type 2 diabetes should exercise after dinner, suggested a 2015 study by University of Missouri-Columbia, when your blood sugar level is likely to be higher. Exercising after dinner helped reduce sugar and fat levels in the blood, preventing cardiovascular diseases.

A while ago, Shilpa also showed how she is inspiring husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan to exercise. In the video, the couple were seen doing Hindu push-ups or dand while their son exercised around them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd