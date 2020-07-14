How yoga helps relieve Shilpa Shetty’s lower back issues caused by picking up baby

Shilpa Shetty is doing these yoga poses for her lower back. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Shilpa Shetty is doing these yoga poses for her lower back. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Shilpa Shetty, who recently had daughter Samisha via surrogacy, opened up on how carrying around her baby has been affecting her lower back. To alleviate pain, the fitness enthusiast has been practising a combination of yoga poses.

In an Instagram video, Shilpa showed how to do Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana. Talking about the benefits of the yoga asanas, she added, “This combination gives my body some much-needed stretches & flexes, strengthens my back, and stretches the abdominal muscles. It also improves mobility in the hips, relieves stiffness in the lower back, and improves the body’s balance.”

The Dhadkan actor further pointed out that the yoga asanas would be beneficial for all those whose movement has been limited while being at home, in the wake of the pandemic. “Our bodies are getting rusty without the same movement, agility, and exercise we were accustomed to; before this pandemic hit us. Daily travels have drastically reduced for a majority of us, leaving us with very little physical activity,” she wrote on Instagram.

How to do the yoga asanas:

Marjariasana

* Get on all fours so that the back forms a tabletop. Keep your arms perpendicular to the floor. The palms should be placed flat on the floor, right under the shoulders. The knees should be hip-width apart.

* Inhale and raise your chin as you tilt your head backwards. Raise your tailbone and compress your buttocks. Hold the pose for a few seconds.

* Exhale and drop your chin to your chest while arching your back. Hold the position for a few seconds. Get back to the tabletop position.

Vyaghrasana

* Get into the Marjariasana pose (cat stretch pose).

* Gradually stretch the right foot. Straighten the leg and gently stretch it upwards.

* Raise your head in the upward direction as you arch your back.

* Bring the foot slightly towards the back of the head without straining. Hold your breath in the position for a few seconds.

* Now straighten the leg and bring it down slowly under the hips. Bring the knee closer to the nose or forehead, as you arch the back upwards and bend the neck downwards.

* Press the thigh against the chest. The right foot should not touch the ground throughout the asana.

* Hold the position for a few seconds. Repeat with the left leg.

Utthana Vyaghrasana

* Start in the tabletop position with your hands and knees on the floor.

* Bend the left knee and raise the leg.

* Extend your right hand and hold the foot with the palm.

* Bend the right elbow and swivel it outwards, bringing the foot closer to the head.

* Now bring the upper arm closer to the face. The elbow should be pointing forwards.

* Engage the left thigh and bring the right leg higher.

* Push the knee and try to straighten the leg as much as possible.

