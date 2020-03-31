Here’s how Shilpa Shetty is keeping her family fit during lockdown; watch video

Shilpa Shetty is working out with her husband and son during lockdown. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty is working out with her husband and son during lockdown. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty is not just working out herself, she is also encouraging her family to do so in order to keep themselves fit and healthy while being confined at home during the lockdown.

The actor recently posted a video on Instagram of her exercising with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. In the video, the couple is seen doing Hindu push-ups, modified to incorporate their son who is also seen exercising around his parents. Take a look:

Also known as dand, Hindu push-ups engage the entire body, strengthening triceps, pectoralis and deltoids, along with hamstrings, abdomen, back muscles and glutes.

To do the exercise, position yourself for a normal push-up. Gradually, lift your lower body by pulling your knees off the floor, to form a V-like posture. Your arms should be straight and directly under your shoulders, while your feet should be touching the ground. As you begin the push-up, bend your elbows outward and lower your chest to the ground. Your face should be facing upward. After this, arch your back and lift your torso while your hips should be down towards the floor without touching it. To return to the starting position, lower your torso and lift your hips to form the V-like posture again.

Suggesting how kids can be kept busy and healthy at the same time, now that many of them may feel bored of being stuck at home all the time, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “With a young and active child in the house, I know how important it is to keep the kids busy through this time. The energy that they spend doing their regular activities remains pent up inside with no release whatsoever!…It’s very easy for the boredom to lead to irritation and restlessness, but it’s important that we become their friends and keep them company now, more than ever before.”

Shilpa had earlier pointed out how exercising with children will also motivate them to stay healthy and develop in them the habit of exercising. In an Instagram post she shared a while ago, we saw the mother-son duo doing leg press workout. “Viaan sees his dad (Raj Kundra) and me workout regularly, hence, he wants to do it too as he understands that we give our health importance and the long term effects it has,” she had captioned the post.

