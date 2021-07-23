Shilpa Shetty performs Tratak meditation; know about its numerous benefits

We may not always have the power to change what’s happening around us, but we can definitely control what happens within. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty has not just always impressed with her acting prowess but also with her dedication to fitness. The actor needs no introduction when it comes to yoga and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She regularly posts videos and pictures of her doing yoga and meditation on her social media accounts.

Recently, Shilpa shared a video of her doing Tratak meditation and also listed its various benefits.

“We may not always have the power to change what’s happening around us, but we can definitely control what happens within. That is possible only through yoga. Give yourself the ability to calm the mind, reduce unwanted thoughts, centre your wandering attention, and improve your focus through Tratak meditation,” Shetty captioned her post.

According to yoga expert Sumit Sharma, “Tratak is one of the shatkarmas, known as yogic body purification practices. These techniques are very powerful and their goal is to attain physical and mental balance.”

Tratak meditation

The expert added that “Trataka is the practice of intense gazing at one point or object”. Literally meaning ‘to look/gaze’, in this meditation, a candle flame is usually used as an object of concentration.

He advised beginners to gaze for up to a maximum of two minutes and gradually increase the time of practice. It balances the nervous system, develops concentration and willpower, he said

Method

Light the candle and place it at eye level, ensuring it does not flicker Sit in a comfortable meditative posture with the hands on the knees in jnana or chin mudra. Set an intention or simply breathe slowly to relax the body and develop stillness. Dedicated meditation cushions and props can help you achieve a greater sense of comfort throughout the practice. Close the eyes, and eventually open them, gazing at the centre of the candle flame, just above the wick. Try to keep the eyes steady without blinking. Gaze for as long as possible without straining the eyes, and then close them when you need to. With the eyes closed, turn the gaze up to the centre of the eyebrows. Try to keep the image of the flame in your awareness for as long as possible, focusing upon it and studying any colours that may appear. When the image eventually disappears, repeat the process, continuing for 5-10 minutes. If the mind wanders, focus upon the breath, imagining the breath flowing in and out of the eyebrow centre.

Benefits

*Tratak meditation helps in improving concentration power and mental strength.

*It helps in preventing unnecessary thoughts and distractions.

*It is known to cure ophthalmologic disorders like weak sight.

*It strengthens the optic nerves for better eyesight.

“Tratak meditation is also said to develop the ‘third eye’, which is the seat of intuition to awaken your psychic powers,” he told indianexpress.com