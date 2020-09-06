Watch: Shilpa Shetty’s morning routine is fitness goals

Take a look at these easy yoga asanas to get you ready for the day. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Beginning your day on a positive note is the key to healthy and fit living. If you have been struggling with maintaining a routine, it is high time you take the fitness route seriously and stick to it, to ensure you devote adequate time to your own self amid the the hustle-bustle of everyday life. And to help you a little more, we have yoga aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who recently shared a glimpse of her workout.

Take a look:

She shared how her morning routine gave her strength and energy to tackle all kinds of situations. “Yoga has the power to instill calm and positivity in one’s being, the weather made it even more conducive,” she said.

The Dhadkan actor was seen doing lower body asanas called Utkatasana (chair pose), and Ek Pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose). “I particularly like this flow of asanas because not only do they strengthen and tone the lower body, but also improve balance and focus, while strengthening the lower back. This gives me a beautiful start to my day,” she added.

Here’s how Utkatasana, and Ek Pada Utkatasana help.

Chair pose

Chair pose works the muscles of the arms and legs while also stimulating the heart and diaphragm. By toning the leg muscles, the pose strengthens the ankles, hip flexors, back and the calves. The regular practice of this asana is known to stretch and strengthen the shoulders.

How to do it?

*Stand in tadasana.

*Raise the arms perpendicular to the floor while inhaling. Join the palms or keep the arms parallel, facing inward.

*Exhale and bend the knees with the thighs parallel to the floor, almost in a squat.

*Stay for 30 seconds to a minute. Straighten your knees with an inhalation to come out of the pose into tadasana. Exhale and release the arms to the sides.

One-legged chair pose

As a variation of the chair pose, one-legged chair pose helps improve balance and strength while opening the hips and strengthening the legs. It is considered to be an effective stretch to open the quadriceps, gluteus maximus and hamstrings. Since the pose requires extreme focus, it is an effective tool to clear the mind. The regular practice of this pose helps improve balance which, in turn, helps in preventing falls. If you happen to sit too much at a spot for too long, the pose is also helpful in relieving the rightness in the hips.

How to do it?

*In the Utkatasana pose, take deep breaths and firmly keep both feet grounded to the floor. Ensure the thighs are low and your weight is back in your heels.

*With the hands folded in front or the Anjali Mudra, take the right foot off the floor and cross over the left thigh, just above the knee.

*Stay in the position for three to five breaths, and then return to an upright position by bringing the foot down. Repeat on the other side.

Much needed inspiration, right?

