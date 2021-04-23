Watch: Shilpa Shetty attempts ‘little tougher’ yoga routine to stay stress-free amid pandemic

In the last one and a half years, we all have had days when we have felt stressed, panicked, and even over-worried ourselves thinking about those affected by the pandemic. But it is extremely essential to calm down, stay alert, and keep oneself healthy to help ourselves as well as those around us. In such challenging times, any form of physical activity can come in handy and help beat the stress.

Here’s how actor and fitness aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra is managing to stay fit. In an Instagram post, she revealed how she has made her yoga routine “a little tougher”.

“The lockdown and other restrictions due to the rising cases can lead to a lot of stress. But, we have to stand united and do what we need to do. Foremost, we need to ensure our own bodies don’t fall prey to the effects of restricted movements. It’s important to keep the muscles and joints flexible and agile, while tending to our immunity. So, this morning, I decided to make the routine a little tougher for myself. I chose to do the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana,” she captioned the video.

The intense yoga flow involves 90-degree abs toe touch along with a toe hold before going into a boat pose.

According to Shilpa, the flow of exercises helps build core strength, stretches the hamstring, tones the abs muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders, and thighs.

Some tips to ensure your core is worked out:

*When doing a crunch, look up towards the roof or sky. This way neither you will hurt your neck nor you will do it incorrectly.

*Continue breathing throughout the flow. Inhale while you are going down and exhale while lifting up. Keep the core engaged.

*Keep the legs straight for better contraction in the core area and hamstrings.

*Keep the legs as still as possible and maintain the 90-degree angle.

*Take it slow for the body to get into the flow.

Is it for everyone?

If you have no prior practice, it is best to avoid it. However, yo can attempt it under guidance. “But remember to only stretch as much as your body permits. Don’t force anything,” she mentioned.

She also concluded the video with the important message to “stay safe, maintain social distance, and mask up when you step out (if you have to)”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle