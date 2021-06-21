Shilpa Shetty practices this asana to ‘relieve pent up stress, anxiety’

Take some time off whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, said Shilpa Shetty Kundra. (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Amid the pandemic, many of us have experienced stress — mental and physical. But instead of allowing it to take a toll on the body, it is suggested that one indulges in activities that can help unwind and relax. One such healthy activity is yoga.

As such, actor Shilpa Shetty recently shared a yoga asana that she said helps to de-stress by relieving pent-up stress and anxiety.

“Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent-up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one’s overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back,” she mentioned.

“Take some time off whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind and body just go with the flow. A calm and composed mind and body can deal with a lot more than we can think of,” she added.

According to yoga practitioner Shikha Sharma, “Parsva sukhasana is a very basic and simple stretch for the tight muscles of your spine, obliques and shoulder blades”. “It helps to loosen the tension stored in this area, especially the ‘side body’, which is not usually used by us in our day-to-day activities. Anyone can do this, it’s just a stretch,” she told indianexpress.com.

How to do Parsva sukhasana or side body bend pose?

*Cross your legs and keep one over the other. Place your left hand on the floor with the elbow slightly bent.

*Take your right arm overhead and lean to the left side.

*Hold the pose for 30 seconds to one minute, and then switch sides. Repeat at least 5 times or more.

It is important to ensure you breathe slowly and deeply, keeping the hips grounded. As you lean your torso to the left, make sure you pull your rib cage to the right.

Contraindications

Sharma said that one should not do if “there are any complications with your back”.

