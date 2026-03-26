Shilpa Shetty’s balancing yoga pose is a masterclass in aging gracefully, but ‘please avoid this practice if…’

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Yet again, Shilpa Shetty Kundra proves that age is just a number. This time, by demonstrating an intermediate-level challenging yoga pose. “Moving into stillness,” she noted while doing a variation of Vyaghrasana or tiger pose.
According to the Sukhee actor, the pose:
– Improves balance and enhances coordination between the mind and body.
– Strengthens the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles.
– Supports hip mobility.
“Please avoid this practice if you’re experiencing back pain (slipped disc) and knee issues,” she cautioned.
Rather than chasing extremes or dramatic transformations, her approach focuses on building a resilient body through consistent practice, mindful movement, and functional training that supports not only aesthetics but long-term wellbeing, as expressed by consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
“This kind of routine for women, especially in their 50s, is particularly relevant today, when sustainable fitness is seen as a lifelong journey rather than a short-term goal,” she added.
What stands out in her training is her emphasis on core engagement, balance, and mobility alongside strength conditioning. According to Goyal, exercises that integrate core muscles — whether through dynamic standing movements, controlled floor work or stabilising holds, as the one demonstrated — enhance posture, improve spinal support and promote effortless everyday movement. “Strength work, such as resistance training, builds lean muscle, which supports metabolic health, reduces injury risk, and enhances overall body efficiency. Flexibility and mobility work help maintain range of motion in the joints and prevent stiffness, moving feel easier and more comfortable over time,” said Goyal.
Her routine also underscores the importance of variety in movement. “Rather than focusing solely on a single type of exercise, she incorporates different modalities that challenge the body in multiple ways. This not only prevents training plateaus but also keeps the workouts engaging and holistic. Mixed routines benefit cardiovascular fitness, muscular endurance, and overall coordination — all of which contribute to a more adaptable and resilient body,” said Goyal.
Eating nutrient-dense foods that support muscle repair, staying hydrated to sustain metabolic function, and getting adequate sleep to aid recovery are integral to her success. “This comprehensive approach helps ensure that fitness complements life rather than competes with it,” said Goyal.
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Movement that feels purposeful and enjoyable, when practised regularly, builds strength that lasts beyond the gym and enhances quality of life in meaningful ways.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.