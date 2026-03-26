Shilpa Shetty’s balancing yoga pose is a masterclass in aging gracefully, but ‘please avoid this practice if…’

Yet again, Shilpa Shetty Kundra proves that age is just a number. This time, by demonstrating an intermediate-level challenging yoga pose. “Moving into stillness,” she noted while doing a variation of Vyaghrasana or tiger pose.

According to the Sukhee actor, the pose:

– Improves balance and enhances coordination between the mind and body.

– Strengthens the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles.

– Supports hip mobility.

“Please avoid this practice if you’re experiencing back pain (slipped disc) and knee issues,” she cautioned.

Rather than chasing extremes or dramatic transformations, her approach focuses on building a resilient body through consistent practice, mindful movement, and functional training that supports not only aesthetics but long-term wellbeing, as expressed by consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.