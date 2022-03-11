Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals what exactly keeps her ‘dedicated to yoga’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s dedication to fitness is commendable. While she is fond of hitting the gym occasionally, the actor swears by daily yoga practice and regularly shares snippets of her sessions, along with the benefits of the many asanas she aces like a pro. But she also realises that much like everything else, monotony can set in, and any fitness routine, when done day after day, can feel boring.

Addressing the same, Shilpa took to Instagram to share her fitness mantra, while also revealing how she ensures to break the monotony.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Any routine begins to feel boring when monotony sets in. So, if you ever feel demotivated because of your daily routine, make sure you keep experimenting with something new instead of dropping the habit altogether. This is exactly what keeps me dedicated to yoga. I love practicing different combinations of asanas that focus on the mind, body, and soul,” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In the video, she could be seen doing a flow of asanas including Gatyatmak Anjaneyasana (low lunges) and Baddha Trikonasana (bound triangle pose).

The fitness aficionado shared that the “combination helps strengthen quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings”.

“It also opens up hip flexors, improves balance and flexibility; while it also helps in stretching and strengthening of the ankles, knee, thighs, and torso. It’s additional benefit is that it improves digestion too!” she added.

How does variety help one stay on track?

Adding variety to one’s routine helps tide over plateau concerns by breaking the monotony. Experts opine that it also helps one reach fitness goals faster, as simple tweaks can help the body switch from one routine to another before it adapts to one particular routine.

How do you add variety to your routine?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!