‘Breathe with awareness’: Shilpa Shetty does ’21 anulom vilom (2 sets), 200 kapalbhati (2 sets), Om chants’

Yoga, meditation, and breathing go hand-in-hand. But while the first two are discussed a lot, not many people pay equal attention to the importance of breathwork as part of one’s fitness routine. Highlighting the importance of breathing right, and switching off from social media to connect with nature was none other than fitness buff Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

ALSO READ | Vidya Malavade doing breathing exercises is all the fitness motivation you need today

The Hungamaa 2 actor recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself practicing breathing exercises against a picturesque backdrop.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

“To be able to switch off and be one with nature… just switch the mind off and breathe without fear (in the current Covid situation). Clean and pure air truly is a luxury. Snowcapped mountains, pure oxygen, silence, only birds chirping… when you are able to find it; make the best of it, is exactly what I did. Never take a break from breathing right even if I’m on a holiday,” she mentioned.

The actor was seen doing anulom vilom and kapalbhati.

“Today, it was 21 anulom vilom (2 sets), 200 kapalbhati (2 sets), and Om chants, which ended with thanking and showing gratitude to the universe. Breathe with awareness,” she remarked.

Here’s why breathing exercises should be part of your routine

Breathing exercises or pranayamas are known to improve focus, build lung strength, and induce a sense of peace and calm when practiced with the correct technique.

According to American Lung Association, like aerobic exercise improves heart function and strengthens the muscles, breathing exercises can make the lungs more efficient.

ALSO READ | Yoga expert shares effective breathing exercises that can help if you have Covid

Deep breathing is one of the best ways to lower stress in the body. When one breathes deeply, it sends a message to the brain to calm down and relax.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!