‘Sacrifice excess sugar, eat clean, and get fitter than you were yesterday’: Shilpa Shetty shares wellness mantra

Fitness is as much a mental commitment as a physical one. As such, results will start showing only when you are consistent and committed to your routine. And that dedication needs a mental push each day, everyday.

Stressing on the need to make such a commitment, actor and fitness buff Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared the mantra to stay on track with your fitness journey.

“Whatever you dream of achieving, life will always demand discipline, dedication, and consistent effort, and some amounts of hustle. Likewise it is, for the ‘muscle’ too! Unless you push yourself, moving forward will always seem like a distant dream,” she mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

So, how can one begin?

“Prepare a schedule, sacrifice the excess sugar, manage your time and water intake well, eat clean with balanced proportions, and get fitter than you were yesterday. That’s the only way forward. You can do it!” she added.

ALSO READ | Increase flexibility with this easy yoga asana, like Shilpa Shetty

Looking to amp up your fitness goals?

Exercise: According to the American Council on Exercise, the average basal metabolic rate (BMR) drops by 1-2 per cent per decade. Increasing your activity levels and muscle mass can help keep your BMR high. And higher a person’s BMR, the more calories an individual burns off without engaging in any physical activity. Think of it as an investment for your future.

Watch your eating habit: No matter how busy you are, never skip your meal. It slows down your metabolism rate. Also, don’t stick to one type of food; add varieties to your meals. That way you can curb your desire to indulge.

Water: On average, a person should have 3-4 litres of water on a daily basis.

Other small changes can go a long way too. Like consuming a glass full of skim milk instead of full cream milk, low fat or home-made dressing for salads made with less saturated oil, vinegar/lemon juices, and consuming buttermilk, lemon water, or yogurt instead of salty snacks, when hungry.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!