Shilpa Shetty’s exercise sequence is good for digestion and strengthening the back

For all you fitness and travel aficionados out there, here’s presenting actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra giving major fitness vibes all the way from the hilltop of Manali, Himachal Pradesh where she was shooting for her film Hungama 2. The actor, who now has returned back home to Mumbai, shared a video of herself working out in the “exhilarating” backdrop of the mountains.

“Manali isn’t called ‘Dev Bhoomi’ (the Valley of Gods) for nothing! The energy and beauty are exhilarating. So inspiring that I decided to start my day at the break of dawn with the mountain pose in front of the mountains,” she said.

She started her workout with Padahastasana and then did Parvatasana and Marjariasana, as part of the sequence.

According to Shilpa, the flow helps “open up the whole body; strengthens and stretches the back, hamstring, calf muscles and shoulders; improves digestion and blood circulation”.

Here’s why this flow can help improve your yoga practice.

The flow massages the digestive organs and helps alleviate constipation, flatulence and indigestion. The flow also helps stimulate and tone the spinal nerves which increase vitality and stability. This leads to improved concentration.

While two of the asanas are from the Sun Salutations or Surya Namaskar sequence, the cat-cow pose is an additional pose that helps brings stability.

