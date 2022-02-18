scorecardresearch
Friday, February 18, 2022
Here’s how Shilpa Shetty Kundra prepares the ‘mind, body, and soul for a fantastic day ahead’

The actor believes in pushing her limits and often tries new exercises -- from stretching to yoga -- to gain maximum benefits out of her fitness routine

New Delhi
February 18, 2022 9:10:28 am
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares how to energise yourself to kickstart the day

Shilpa Shetty Kundra can ace any workout, her Instagram posts are enough proof. In fact, the actor believes in pushing her limits and often tries new exercises — from stretching to yoga postures — to gain maximum benefits out of her fitness routine.

“Nothing better than starting the day with yoga. It prepares the mind, body, and soul for a fantastic day ahead,” Shilpa said in an Instagram post recently.

In a video, she can be seen doing a sequence of yoga poses starting with Vrikshasana, which is followed by Virbhadrasana III pose and finally, Natrajasana.

“It (the sequence) strengthens the ankle joints, hips, and legs. It also improves balance, posture and flexibility, concentration and focus, and mind-body coordination. Inhaling fresh oxygen is a fantastic bonus,” she added.

Here’s why you should stretch, too!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Light stretching can help improve blood circulation and reduce tightness.

In his book Dry Fasting, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho mentions that stretching and deep breathing help in improving circulation, thus reducing nausea.

Besides, experts also mention that regular stretching can help open up the body and make it more flexible which helps enhance one’s practice.

It also helps improve posture.

