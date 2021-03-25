‘There are no quick fixes’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares mantra to achieve fitness goals

We all have set fitness goals, but we tend to feel lazy and bored much before they are achieved. However, it must be noted that whatever your goal may be — weight loss, inch loss, strengthened immune system, or a bulked-up body — it takes time to achieve. Reiterating the same and adding that there is no one shortcut to achieve those goals, actor and fitness aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to Instagram to share her take on “crash diets, fads, and fitness trends”.

“I have always believed (and still do) that putting yourself through extreme conditions and situations to achieve your goals in a short span will only do you a lot of damage. But, if you put your mind and heart into your goals with 100 per cent dedication and consistency; you will get there!” she said.

“Be focused, determined, and strong-willed in your endeavours. You will see results. There are no quick fixes, and it’s never too late. All the best!” she added.

She also shared a picture of herself doing Ustrasana, a yoga posture known to open up the chest and keep respiratory ailments at bay.

“Extremes won’t get you the results you are looking for. Consistency will,” she further said.

The post, as expected, received appreciative emojis from her fans.

The 45-year-old dedicatedly works out every day and ensures she shares her routine with her fans and followers as well.

However, she also indulges in her favourite sweets once in a while. She also loves eating and her #SundayBinge posts are proof.

Being mindful can help you achieve your fitness goals. We totally agree.

How about you?

