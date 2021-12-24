Shilpa Shetty Kundra performs ‘Dynamic Suryanamaskara’, shares its many benefits

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is, undoubtedly, one of the fittest actors in Bollywood who also inspires her fans and followers with her unwavering passion and dedication. And if you are someone who follows her fitness updates, you would know that she loves to add variety to her workouts. As such, she is back yet again — this time acing Surya Namaskar with a twist.

“Sometimes, the simplest of things are the most beneficial. The humble Surya Namaskar may seem rather easy, but works perfectly and effectively on the entire body,” she said in an Instagram post.

Take a look.

The Hungama 2 actor was seen doing the dynamic Surya Namaskar, once again emphasising how one can add more depth to a simple practice.

As per the actor, the variation or dynamic Surya Namaskar helps increase shoulders-and-core strength, improve blood circulation, and strengthen the erector spinae muscles. “Additionally, it also stretches the hamstring and improves flexibility, reducing stress and anxiety. Isn’t it an all-in-one package? Do try it out and prepare yourself for the day and week ahead!” she added.

Here’s how it helps

The dynamic, flowing variation stresses on stretching the hip flexor muscle at the top of the thigh. One can tweak the pace by staying in each pose for five breaths.

The sequence is also known to be a powerful as it helps gain strength if done over a longer period of time.

The practice should be followed by Shavasana or resting pose to gain maximum benefits.

