Shilpa Shetty Kundra ‘kick’starts the week with a power-packed workout

Monday, June 13, 2022
"Perfect kickstart into the new week after a long weekend," Shilpa Shetty Kundra said in a post on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 11:30:04 am
shilpa shettyShilpa Shetty Kundra has taken a break from social media (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

Working out after a relaxing weekend may not sound like the perfect activity, but there is no better way to start the day than with a power-packed workout. And its not just us, even Shilpa Shetty Kundra believes in the same.

As such, the 47-year-old actor recently shared a snippet from her cardio session as she kickstarted into the new week after a long weekend.

Also Read |Hate running? Try this no-equipment cardio workout instead

Take a look.

“This snippet from my cardio kickboxing session displays a combination of squat with a back kick. It’s a powerful combo because it hits the glutes and legs really hard, and helps condition the heart and lungs,” she said in an Instagram post.

Also Read |Shilpa Shetty’s unique Bhangra-style cardio will drive away your mid-week blues; watch

How does cardio help?

Cardio is known to help with weight loss, mobility, and a range of motion in the joints. It also helps strengthen the heart, improve lung capacity, naturally boost energy levels, and induce sleep. Experts also suggest that it helps improve cardiovascular fitness.

