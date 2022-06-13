Shilpa Shetty Kundra ‘kick’starts the week with a power-packed workout

Working out after a relaxing weekend may not sound like the perfect activity, but there is no better way to start the day than with a power-packed workout. And its not just us, even Shilpa Shetty Kundra believes in the same.

As such, the 47-year-old actor recently shared a snippet from her cardio session as she kickstarted into the new week after a long weekend.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

“This snippet from my cardio kickboxing session displays a combination of squat with a back kick. It’s a powerful combo because it hits the glutes and legs really hard, and helps condition the heart and lungs,” she said in an Instagram post.

How does cardio help?

Cardio is known to help with weight loss, mobility, and a range of motion in the joints. It also helps strengthen the heart, improve lung capacity, naturally boost energy levels, and induce sleep. Experts also suggest that it helps improve cardiovascular fitness.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!