‘Been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened’: Shilpa Shetty on attempting weighted squats

Whether at the gym or on the yoga mat, Shilpa Shetty Kundra leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her dedication towards fitness. So it is not surprising that the actor recently achieved yet another milestone when she aced weighted squats with 20kg weights. Incredible, isn’t it?

The Hungamaa 2 actor, however, was quick to point out that how “it may seem easy but it isn’t”. “You don’t find will power, you create it! When you put your heart and mind to something, anything is possible. I’d been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened. It may look easy, but the 20-kg weighted squat is no mean feat!”

The 46-year-old also mentioned some benefits of the exercise. “It helps strengthen the glutes, thighs, hamstring, calves, core, knee joints, and lower back. It also helps burn fat. A great start to the day and week! Flexed biceps,” she mentioned.

What are weighted squats?

While squats are multi-joint, compound exercise that target the major muscles of the lower body including the glutes, hips, and thighs, adding variety and variation to them can help amp up the fitness routine. And one such challenging variation is weighted squats. When weights are used, it adds more power to the core depending on the weight used.

Whether one is using dumbbells, kettlebells, or a barbell, any squat with weights, when done with proper form, helps increase the strength. Experts say using weights is an effective way to increase the intensity of strength training instead of increasing repetitions.

How to do it?

*Push your hips back such that the thighs are parallel to the floor.

*Avoid rounding the spine.

*Be in the ‘sit in the chair position’ and stand with knees straightened with the weight of your choice.

*Do as many reps as suggested.

Tips

*The knees should be in line with the toes.

*The shoulders should be pushed back.

*Keep the heels on the floor throughout the movement.

*Remember to keep the hips outward rather than the knees forward.

