Shilpa Shetty’s no-hands floor-rise challenge tests your balance and mobility

Getting up from the floor without support can get increasingly difficult as you age. Shilpa Shetty says, “It’s not just about getting up; it’s how you get up that matters.” Showing a quick way to get up from the floor without using your hands, the Bollywood actor said it is a “useful indicator of lower-body strength, balance and mobility”.

According to her, the movement engages the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and core while also requiring good hip and ankle mobility, coordination and stability. “Practising this movement with appropriate support can help maintain independence and make everyday activities easier,” Shetty further added in the caption of her Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

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For safety, Shilpa Shetty suggested performing this movement on a non-slip surface with sturdy support nearby. “Stop if you experience pain, dizziness or instability,” she further added.

If you have knee or hip arthritis, have recently undergone surgery, have osteoporosis, neurological conditions or balance difficulties, the actor further recommended using support and consulting a healthcare professional before attempting it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Yash Fadnavis, yoga therapist and mobility and conditioning coach, said it tests dynamic flexibility and control, and the key is to perform the movement without using your hands for support during the transition.

Both flexibility and mobility are important for how the body functions. While flexibility refers to the ability to move a joint through the full range of motion, or fully lengthen a muscle, he said that mobility involves flexibility, strength, coordination, and balance.

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Note the benefits

According to Fadnavis, here are some key benefits of the move Shetty performs in the reel:

Spinal Mobility and Flexion/Extension: Promotes a healthy range of motion in the vertebral column.

Core Strength and Control: Maintaining balance and control throughout the transition, especially without using hands, heavily engages the core muscles.

Proprioception and Balance: It significantly improves your body’s awareness in space and your overall balance as you move through different planes of motion.

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Functional Movement: This type of movement mimics real-life actions, such as getting up from the floor, improving overall functional strength, and preventing falls.

To conclude, Fadnavis notes that while not a definitive factor, some subtle differences in limb-to-torso ratios can sometimes make specific deep mobility movements feel more awkward for some individuals, regardless of gender.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.