Master Shilpa Shetty’s Gatyatmak Hanuman Dand yoga for full-body strength and mobility

Shilpa Shetty‘s yoga routine features a powerful and dynamic pose: the Gatyatmak Hanuman Dand. Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actor shared a video of her performing this move, listing out the benefits of the pose in the caption of her Instagram post:

– Builds full-body strength, engaging the chest, shoulders, arms, core, back, and legs.

– Delivers a deep stretch to the hip flexors, hamstrings, inner thighs, spine, and ankles.

– Improves overall mobility and fluidity of movement.

– Enhances muscular endurance and power with regular practice.

Vamsi Krishna Gadwala, Co-Founder of Tapasvi Yogashram, explained that Gatyatmak Hanuman Dand is a yoga pose inspired by Lord Hanuman’s strength, adding that its benefits indeed include building upper-body strength (shoulders, chest, arms), strengthening core and lower back, and improving spinal flexibility.