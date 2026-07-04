Master Shilpa Shetty’s Gatyatmak Hanuman Dand yoga for full-body strength and mobility

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Shilpa Shetty‘s yoga routine features a powerful and dynamic pose: the Gatyatmak Hanuman Dand. Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actor shared a video of her performing this move, listing out the benefits of the pose in the caption of her Instagram post:
– Builds full-body strength, engaging the chest, shoulders, arms, core, back, and legs.
– Delivers a deep stretch to the hip flexors, hamstrings, inner thighs, spine, and ankles.
– Improves overall mobility and fluidity of movement.
– Enhances muscular endurance and power with regular practice.
Vamsi Krishna Gadwala, Co-Founder of Tapasvi Yogashram, explained that Gatyatmak Hanuman Dand is a yoga pose inspired by Lord Hanuman’s strength, adding that its benefits indeed include building upper-body strength (shoulders, chest, arms), strengthening core and lower back, and improving spinal flexibility.
“The pose also enhances hip and hamstring mobility, opens the chest, improving posture and breathing, develops stamina and endurance,” he said, further stating that it also helps improve coordination of breath and movement, besides helping cultivate discipline and mental focus.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
To scale it up, he suggested bringing one leg forward, placing the foot next to the same-side hand. Progress further by jumping or switching legs from one side to the other while flowing. Maintain control and fluidity, not speed.
Gadwala also shared some do’s and don’ts when doing this yoga pose:
1. Avoid if you have wrist, shoulder, or lower back injuries unless supervised.
2. Do not drop the hips suddenly while moving forward.
3. Keep elbows close to the body to protect shoulders.
4. Always engage the core for stability. Move slowly and mindfully, especially as a beginner.
5. Practice basic positions first (plank, cobra, inverted “V”) before full flow.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.