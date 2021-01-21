Shilpa Shetty does ‘rolling down’ fitness routine to improve digestive health; watch

A modern lifestyle coupled with a hectic daily routine can lead to stress in many. An ideal way to beat such stress is by concentrating on one’s body and mind by doing any physical activity. But if you have been neglecting your fitness routine for a while, it is time you get back to it and train like Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Currently in Goa, the Dhadkan actor was seen enjoying her time with nature and engaging in her favourite workout routine that involved ‘rolling down and coming back up’.

“Connecting with nature and rejuvenating thoroughly was my only goal on this recent trip to Goa. Inhaling clean air and letting out all kinds of pent up stress is quite liberating. Add a little fitness routine to it, and you’re all set for the day ahead,” she said.

As per the diva, doing the routine can help one immensely.

What does the routine entail?

“This particular routine involved rolling down and coming back up in deep squats, followed by kneeling to come back into deep squats. It not only helps strengthen the glutes, quads, and core; but also improves one’s range of motion, breathing deeply and digestive health. For those interested in doing so, this routine effectively helps improve the body’s athletic performance,” she said.

However, she cautioned one should not do it if they have “lower back problems“.

Aerobic exercises are known to help the body in various ways as they elevate the heart rate and release endorphins in the brain.

The routine seems worth a try. Would you try it?

