Shilpa Shetty effortlessly aces ‘the king of asanas’; can you guess the name?

Fitness is all about consistent practice and patience. And if you are a yoga enthusiast looking to amp up your fitness level, Sirsasana or headstand is something you can try. As such, giving us some much-needed fitness inspiration this week is actor and yoga aficionado, Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa, who is known to practice yoga every day, said how the king of poses helps give a “better perspective” when things seem unclear.

“Sometimes, things need to be turned on their heads to get a better perspective. Sirsasana helps me do just that! It is also the king of asanas. It helps me clear my mind, align myself; and helps strengthen the core, shoulders, and arms,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

According to the Hungamaa 2 actor, the pose when done correctly, can help relieve stress. “Thereby, enhancing the quality and health of hair. The asana also improves blood circulation and concentration. I have achieved this with consistent practice,” she added.

For those attempting it for the first time, it is recommended to practice under guidance to avoid injuries. “You can also start by practising against the wall,” said Shilpa.

How to do sirsasana

Find a place with a wall. You also need a yoga mat and a blanket. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar mentioned:

*If you are wearing glasses, rings, bangles or a watch, remove them before starting the asana. Keep them far away from the mat so that you do not fall on any of these in case you lose balance.

*Take one edge of the mat and fold it up to the other side. Repeat it to make another fold. Place the folded mat close to the wall.

*If you do not have a yoga mat, use a blanket.

*Sit in vajrasana position (kneel and sit on your legs). Widen your knees slightly and place your elbows parallel to your shoulders on the mat or blanket firmly, keeping your arms extended.

*Interlock the fingers. Place the crown of your head on the mat or blanket, supporting it with the interlocked fingers.

*Lift your knees and shoulder blades off the floor gradually.

*In this position, bring your feet closer to your face such that your head and back are in a straight line and your thighs are placed against your stomach.

*Lift one leg up, followed by the other. Gradually, try lifting both legs simultaneously. If you are unable to do it, use the wall for support by lifting your legs and placing them against it.

*When you learn to lift the legs without support, lift them further above your head and extend them.

*Use the support of the wall to bring your legs down.

Some tips that help

*Push your shoulders away from your ears.

*Keep your arms shoulder-width apart.

*Engage your core.

