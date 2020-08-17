Wish to strengthen your back? Try assisted pull ups like Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Are you working out right? (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

A flexible back, which comes from enhanced upper body strength, can be achieved with regular workouts. But how does one begin? While regular and disciplined workout helps one to ease into a flow and tone their back muscles, for beginners, it is advised that they rely on techniques and exercises that gradually build strength in one’s back. Showing us how to do that is none other than actor and fitness aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Here’s what the actor, who tried assisted band pulls up, said: “The world around us is gradually opening up and we’re all gearing up to get ‘back’ to our lives. So, today’s workout was dedicated to strengthening the back muscles and enhancing the upper body strength.”

According to her, the exercise “helps you to gradually build your back muscles and further helps you achieve pull ups without any other assistance”. “Additionally, it strengthens and tones the back muscles and improves form. I would suggest you to start slow and ensure professional supervision, if you’re doing this for the first time,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Let’s understand more about the exercise.

A popular form of exercise, pull ups are known to work different muscle groups including the arms, shoulders and the core. Assisted pull ups help in perfecting the form without the inherent risk of injury that come with pull ups, while helping build overall strength.

Back muscles tend to become weak owing to incorrect posture and sitting. Assisted pull ups are known to strengthen the lats and rhomboids, the two prominent muscle groups located in the back.

Grip is an important aspect of working out. Assisted pull ups help improve grip strength in the hands, forearms and fingers.

Regular practice of assisted band pull ups helps increase the stabilising muscles of the body. This is because the body is forced to balance itself while engaging the core. This improves the strength of the stabilising muscles in the body which help prevent injuries and provide support. This helps one lift heavier objects and execute athletic power.

Are you game?

