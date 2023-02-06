‘No excuses’: For Shilpa Shetty, training continues even when she is on set

Shilpa Shetty always prioritises health, even if it means working out on a vacation or amid a busy shooting schedule. That is exactly what the 47-year-old fitness aficionado recently did — squeezed in some time to do the ‘Bird-Dog’ routine, which she said strengthens the core, glutes, shoulders, and arms, and also helps improve balance — on set. “No excuses even while I’m on set, training continues,” she captioned her Instagram post.

ALSO READ | ‘Keep it simple, but significant’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares fitness mantra



The Nikamma actor further shared how one can do this effective routine with the right form. “To get the form right, ensure you’re in a quadruped position with your hands exactly under the armpits, knees under the hips, the core is tight, back is neutral, the chin is tucked in, and your neck is aligned with the back,” she wrote.

How to perform the Bird-dog exercise



To perform the exercise, Shilpa suggested one “raises the opposite arm and leg (right arm with left leg and vice versa) just parallel to the floor. Ensure you keep the core tight so as to not lose balance. Hold for a second, then change. Move your limbs up and down for 5 counts, and then switch. Make sure you do not tilt your pelvis to any one side. The pelvis should be neutral”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Benefits of Bird-Dog exercise

Calling it an amazing exercise, especially for South Asians, yoga instructor Ira Trivedi told indianexpress.com, “This is great practice for the glutes, which are the largest muscle in the body. And since South Asians have a tendency to have weak glutes, Bird-Dog really helps strengthen them along with the butt. Also, from an aesthetic point of view, it helps prevent a flat butt. But more than that, the routine is excellent to strengthen the base for our back.”

Bird-dog exercise is also good for pulsing movements, and the “short pulses have a beautiful effect on our nerves,” Trivedi said, adding that often, sciatica pain also happens because of weak glutes.

ALSO READ | How Yoga helps in building muscles, strengthening the core and shedding belly fat



Things to keep in mind



However, there are few things that should be kept in mind before practicing the Bird-Dog exercise. First is to start slow to avoid any injuries. “You are working with your glutes and lower back, and if you have sensitive sciatica lower back pain already, tread slowly and with control — this will give you a lot of benefits,” she concluded.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!