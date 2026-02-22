‘Strength without control is incomplete’: Shilpa Shetty throws a contralateral stability drill challenge for stability, inner thigh engagement

"This supine contralateral stability drill challenges core stability, inner thigh engagement and neuromuscular coordination while maintaining pelvic control," Shetty mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post. 

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 22, 2026
Shilpa Shetty stability drillShilpa Shetty shares a stability drill (Source: Instagram/@the realshilpashetty)
Regular physical activity not only strengthens your muscles but also helps improve endurance. When your muscles and tissues are healthy, you have more energy to perform daily chores in a better way. For those with a desk job and sedentary lifestyle, Shilpa Shetty’s supine contralateral stability drill is the perfect challenge that tests “core stability, inner thigh engagement and neuromuscular coordination while maintaining pelvic control”. Most importantly, it helps maintain mobility and range of motion across various joints in the body, which is important in the long run.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Strength without control is incomplete 🫡,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Dr Rakesh Nair, consultant knee replacement surgeon at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, elaboratedon the effects of a sedentary lifestyle on the body, stating how it can “triple your chances of suffering from notorious cardiovascular diseases, obesity, hypertension, hormonal imbalance, a sluggish metabolism, poor blood circulation, colon cancer, inflammation”. The result? Obesity strikes and invites other worrisome health issues such as sleep apnoea, joint pain, and even stroke.

“If your work involves long hours of sitting with limited breaks and you do not exercise to strengthen your muscles, your spinal structure can go for a toss. There is a genuine chance of developing cervical spondylitis with risk of disc damage, developing a stiff spine and strained, sore shoulders,” he pointed out.

How does this drill help?

Thus, Shilpa Shetty’s supine contralateral stability drill underscores that our core, pelvis, and inner thigh muscles play a key role in stability, posture, mobility, and injury prevention. Strengthening them can transform how you move, exercise and even stand.

ALSO READ | Bhagyashree shares her quick 2-step upper and lower body workout routine: ‘So that you don’t waste precious holiday time’

Deepika Sharma, a personal fitness trainer, said the drill supports the hip joint, keeping it stable during walking, running, and everyday movements. Weak inner thighs cause the knees to cave inward, increasing the risk of ligament strain and overuse injuries. “Balanced inner thigh strength keeps your pelvis in proper alignment, easing pressure on the lower back, improving leg definition, muscle balance and contributing to lean, sculpted thighs,” she shared.

Incorporating structured leg workouts into a weekly routine not only supports strength, mobility, and long-term quality of life but also acts as a reminder that fitness is less about aesthetics and more about preserving function, independence, and resilience in the years ahead.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

