‘Strength without control is incomplete’: Shilpa Shetty throws a contralateral stability drill challenge for stability, inner thigh engagement

Regular physical activity not only strengthens your muscles but also helps improve endurance. When your muscles and tissues are healthy, you have more energy to perform daily chores in a better way. For those with a desk job and sedentary lifestyle, Shilpa Shetty’s supine contralateral stability drill is the perfect challenge that tests “core stability, inner thigh engagement and neuromuscular coordination while maintaining pelvic control”. Most importantly, it helps maintain mobility and range of motion across various joints in the body, which is important in the long run.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Strength without control is incomplete 🫡,” and we couldn’t agree more.