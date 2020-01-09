Watch Shilpa Shetty perfect this advanced yoga asana; set major fitness goals

Shilpa Shetty starts the new year with Mayurasana. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Shilpa Shetty starts the new year with Mayurasana. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Acing yoga asanas like a pro comes with a lot of patience, practice and hard work, and takes time before you master them. Recently, actor and fitness aficionado Shilpa Shetty gave us a glimpse of an advanced yoga asana that she managed to ace. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:35pm PST

The asana, called Mayurasana or the peacock pose, is said to be extremely beneficial for one’s health given that it helps enhance flexibility and improve the body’s ability to focus.

Shetty captioned the video, “When you can start balancing your entire body weight on your palms, it helps build your self-confidence too! It may not be as easy as it looks, but practice makes us perfect, doesn’t it?”

In case you are wondering what is this asana all about, here’s what you need to know.

As an advanced arm balancing yoga poses, the practitioners balance both the hands while navel rests on the elbows while performing Mayurasana.

Here are the benefits of the asana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bon Secours (@bonsecours) on Jan 7, 2020 at 10:04am PST

Helps improve digestion

As per yogic philosophy, it is believed that any imbalance in the navel could cause digestive problems and other illnesses. The placement of elbows at the sides of the navel in Mayurasana helps overcome the imbalance which results in better digestion.

Tones abdominal muscles

Since the pressure is applied on the abdomen, along with organs like liver, spleen, kidney, gallbladder, pancreas, and the circulatory system, Mayurasana helps tone them. This results in a well-built and functioning body.

Strengthens wrists and forearms

Balancing your entire body weight on the palms helps engage the forearms during the practice of the pose. For anyone looking to work their forearms and wrists, it is a perfect asana.

Here’s how to perform it

*Kneel down on a yoga mat with your knees wide and sit on your toes.

*Lean forward from the hips and press the palms into the floor.

*The fingers of the hands should point toward your torso.

*Bend the elbows at right angle, rest the front torso on the upper arms, and the sides of the navel on the elbows.

*Straighten your legs, and balance your body weight on your palms.

*Make sure the pressure of the elbows against the stomach is strong and firm.

*Position the legs and torso parallel to the floor and keep your gaze forward.

