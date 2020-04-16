Shikhar Dhawan just used a floor wiper for strength training; watch video

Shikhar Dhawan has found a way to use floor wiper for working out. (Source: shikhardofficial/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Shikhar Dhawan has found a way to use floor wiper for working out. (Source: shikhardofficial/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

How do you do resistance-training workout when you do not have access to a gym or any gym equipment? Well, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan just showed us what to do.

The batsman is not just doing household chores but also working out unique ways of using household items to exercise at home during the lockdown: he made a gym equipment out of a floor wiper.

In a video Dhawan posted on Instagram recently, we saw him doing various strength workouts by tying a resistance band to a wiper. Take a look:

In the video, the cricketer is seen doing deadlift, bicep curls with squats and shoulder press.

Resistance band workout

A resistance band is an elastic band commonly used for strength training. It reportedly originated in the 20th century, and was made from surgical tubing.

Resistance bands have a number of benefits. They are light and simple to use, making it easy for people to carry them anywhere so that they do not have to miss out on their regular workout sessions. They can used for doing a variety of exercises from heavy lifts, bicep curls to overhead press. The instability of the band, in turn, makes you use muscle fibres all over your arms and shoulders to hold the band, promoting more muscle recruitment, according to verywellfit.com.

How to do resistance band deadlift

Stand on the resistance band with your feet hip-width apart. Take the ends of the bands in your hands. Bend your hips while keeping your legs and back straight. Contract your glutes and drive them forward. Return to the starting position.

How to do resistance bicep curls

Stand on the resistance band with your feet hip-width apart. Take the ends of the bands in your hands, with your back straight. Keep your arms straight with your palms facing inwards. Now raise your hands, to stretch the ends of the band, and bring them in front of your shoulders. Lower your arms and straighten them without letting off the band. Repeat the exercise.

How to do resistance band shoulder press

Stand on the resistance band with your feet hip-width apart. Hold the band on either ends with both hands and bend your elbows at 90 degrees, Holding the band, press your arms straight up while keeping your shoulders down. Gradually lower your hands above your shoulders and repeat.

