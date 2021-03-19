Shibani Dandekar busts ‘gram hype’, shows reality of workout with gym photo

Celebs frequently post glimpses of their workout sessions on Instagram, inspiring fans each time. And through these pictures, they come across as extremely fit people who are able to pull off difficult and strenuous exercises with ease. What we do not see is the hard work and intense practice behind it.

That is what Shibani Dandekar brought notice to through her latest post on Instagram, in which she posted not just her workout video — in which she is seen lifting heavy weights — but also a picture of her lying down exhausted after completing a set.

Captioning the post “gram hype vs reality,” she wrote, “This was me in between each set and each exercise the other day in the gym!”

Dandekar acknowledged that the body and mind may not always be ready for carrying out an activity but one has to be patient. “Been feeling so out of it lately and that’s ok .. need my body and mind to be in sync and when they aren’t, being patient is the key!” she wrote.

The 39-year-old expressed, “Be kind to yourself, take a moment and then get back in the zone!”